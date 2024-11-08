Sidharth Malhotra Teams Up with ‘Panchayat’ Director for ‘Vvan: Force Of The Forest’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming project after Yodha has just been announced. Titled ‘Vvan: Force Of The Forest,’ this folk mythological thriller promises a gripping narrative set in a mystical, forested backdrop. Directed by Deepak Mishra, renowned for his work on Panchayat, the film is expected to showcase a thrilling, culturally rich storyline that explores folk mythology with a unique perspective.

The first glimpse of Vvan was shared through a signboard that read, "Suryast ke baad jungle mein pravesh karna varjit hain" (Entering the jungle after sunset is strictly prohibited). This hint of mystique quickly intensifies as a scene unfolds, showing a man dressed in traditional attire, holding a torch, running through a dense forest. A high-angle shot of the forest gives viewers a haunting preview as the jungle seems to awaken with a mysterious energy. This teaser has left audiences excited for a cinematic experience filled with suspense, myth, and folklore.

Expressing his excitement, Sidharth took to social media to share, "Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team. Can’t wait for you all to experience ‘VVAN - Force of the forest’ on the big screen in 2025."

The official announcement was made on Chhath 2024, underscoring the film’s alignment with Indian cultural roots. Scheduled for release during ‘Chhath’ in 2025, ‘Vvan: Force Of The Forest’ will mark a significant addition to the mythological thriller genre. The film is a joint production by Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF), two names synonymous with quality content that resonates with modern and traditional audiences alike.

Although the cast lineup has yet to be officially confirmed, insider sources reveal that Sara Ali Khan might star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan. Fans are eager to see this fresh pairing on screen, and Sara’s rumored involvement hints at the film’s potential for compelling character dynamics.

With Deepak Mishra at the helm, known for his attention to cultural and regional nuances, ‘Vvan’ is expected to delve deeply into Indian folklore, combining mysticism and thrilling storytelling. Audiences familiar with Mishra's work in Panchayat anticipate a thoughtful, immersive narrative that explores the supernatural elements of India’s folk traditions while maintaining a connection with reality.