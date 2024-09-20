SIIMA 2024: Aaradhya Bachchan’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Shiva Rajkumar Goes Viral

The 2024 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), held in Dubai, witnessed several memorable moments, but one that truly captured the hearts of fans was Aaradhya Bachchan's endearing gesture towards Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. Aaradhya, the daughter of Bollywood icons Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, attended the prestigious event with her mother.

Aishwarya Rai won the Best Actress Award (Critics) for her outstanding performance in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’ (2023). The event celebrated her contribution to cinema, and her presence was further elevated by a heartwarming interaction between her daughter Aaradhya and Shiva Rajkumar.

After receiving her award, Aishwarya was accompanied by her ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ co-star, actor Vikram, as they walked off the stage hand in hand. As Aishwarya descended the stairs, she was greeted by a tight hug from her daughter Aaradhya, who beamed with pride at her mother’s achievement.

As they shared this emotional moment, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar was passing by. The ever-gracious Aishwarya paused to greet him respectfully, folding her hands in a traditional namaste before shaking hands with him. She then introduced her daughter Aaradhya to Shiva Rajkumar.

Aaradhya, exuding humility and respect, folded her hands in front of Shiva Rajkumar in a traditional greeting. She then touched his feet, a gesture of deep respect in Indian culture. Touched by the young girl’s warmth and grace, Shiva Rajkumar blessed Aaradhya and returned the gesture by folding his hands in front of her. This touching interaction was caught on camera and shared widely on social media, where it went viral.

Fans across the country applauded Aaradhya’s respectful behavior, praising the values she has been brought up with. Her gesture towards the veteran actor reflected her upbringing in a family that values respect and tradition. Social media was flooded with positive comments, with many noting that Aaradhya was a perfect reflection of her iconic parents.

The video, shared by a popular paparazzi account on Instagram, garnered thousands of likes and comments within hours. Fans admired the simplicity and warmth of the interaction, calling it one of the highlights of SIIMA 2024.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya share a close bond, with the actress often seen attending public events and family occasions with her daughter. Aaradhya, born in November 2011, has been raised away from the limelight for most of her childhood, but her occasional public appearances with her mother have always been cherished by fans.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, who tied the knot in 2007, have kept their daughter’s life largely private, ensuring she has a grounded upbringing despite being born into one of Bollywood’s most celebrated families.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II,’ directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic period drama, based on the famous Tamil novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, saw Aishwarya playing a pivotal role. The film was a major success and featured music by the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film’s narration, adding a further layer of grandeur to the project.