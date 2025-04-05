Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's Eid Release Struggles to Recover Costs, Earns Just Rs 1.53 Crore

Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Eid release, Sikandar, continues to face difficulties at the box office as it struggles to recover its production costs. On its seventh day of release, the film earned a modest Rs 1.53 crore, signaling a significant dip in its performance compared to its initial projections.

The film, which had generated high expectations due to Khan's star power and the festive timing of its release, has failed to match the box office success of his previous films. Industry experts had hoped for a strong run, especially with Eid being a lucrative period for Bollywood blockbusters. However, Sikandar’s numbers have been underwhelming, raising questions about its appeal to the wider audience.

While the opening day of Sikandar saw a decent turnout, the film’s earnings have steadily declined, with most of its business concentrated in the first few days. By Day 7, the total earnings have been far from the breakeven mark, and it is now uncertain whether the movie will be able to make up its production budget through theatrical runs alone.

Sources close to the film’s production suggest that the film had a hefty budget, and with such low earnings, its profitability is now in jeopardy. Despite the star power of Salman Khan and the festive period, it seems that Sikandar has failed to captivate audiences in the way his past hits have.

With no significant boosts expected in the coming days, Sikandar’s box office run is poised to remain below expectations. The film’s future prospects are now looking grim, and it remains to be seen if any last-minute recoveries or international releases can help salvage its earnings.

As the film continues to struggle, it will be interesting to see how its performance impacts future projects from both Salman Khan and other big-budget Bollywood films. For now, Sikandar’s lackluster run marks a rare setback in the star's otherwise successful career.