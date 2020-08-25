Sonu Sood Requests Government To Postpone NEET And JEE Entrance Exam As Covid-19 Is Spreading Rapidly

Bollywood's versatile actor Sonu Sood turned into a real hero with all his generous and humble nature. In this Covid-19 crisis period, he stood beside the poor and needy people and lent his hand by providing all the necessary arrangements to them. From helping migrant workers to reach their home towns to buying a tractor to the poor farmers, he is helping all the people who reach him through social media and mobile.

Off late, he also requested the Central Government to postpone the JEE and NEET entrance examinations as Coronavirus is rapidly spreading across the whole country. Sonu Sood took to his Instagram page and dropped a post regarding this issue…

In this post, he dropped a paper in which he highlighted the 'Postpone #NEET #JEE Exams 2020' details. Amidst floods in Bihar and Covid-19 rapid spread, 26 lakh students will get effected with conducting JEE and NEET exams. Thus he requested Government to support students!!! He also wrote, "It's my request to the government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID



@eduminofindia".

Recently Sonu Sood also announced that he is all set to provide accommodation to 2,000 migrant workers. They will also be provided with jobs in garment units in Noida.