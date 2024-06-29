Sonu Sood says ‘World Cup is ours’ ahead of India-South Africa T20 final

Mumbai: Ahead of the T20 World Cup finals, Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood has predicted India’s victory and said that the "World Cup is ours."

Sonu extended his wishes to Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup Finals against South Africa, which is set to take place on Saturday at the 28,000-seater Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Taking to X, the actor wrote: “Congratulations team India in advance...World Cup is ours #TeamIndia #IndiavsSouthAfrica @cricketworldcup @ICC.”

Sonu started his humanitarian work, especially during the pandemic.

On the big screen, the actor is known for his roles in films such as 'Yuva', 'Athadu', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Ashok', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'R…Rajkumar', 'Kung Fu Yoga', 'Dabangg', and 'Simmba'.

In 2016, he launched the production house Shakti Sagar Productions, named after his father, Shakti Sagar Sood. In 2022, he launched his social media app called Explurger.

On the work front, Sonu is working on his directorial debut, 'Fateh', where he will share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueliene Fernandez. 'Fateh' is an upcoming cybercrime thriller slated to hit theaters soon.

In March, Sonu shared two monochrome stills from the film and promised to deliver his best with the project.

“I have been doing films since so many years. Was fortunate enough to work with the best. But always felt like creating an action franchise which we will all be proud of. An action that will raise the bars."

"‘FATEH’ has been one of the most fulfilling experience ever as an actor and director. Hoping to deliver the BEST EVER. BE READY,” he wrote.