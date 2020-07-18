Taapsee Shares A Throwback Pic Of Amitabh Bachchan From ‘Badla’ Set

The 'Pink' actress Taapsee Pannu always stays active on social media…Off late, she shared a throwback pic from her 'Badla' movie sets and made us witness the dialogue rehearsing pic of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

In this pic, Amitabh ji is seen looking into his dialogue papers and rehearsing them… Even Taapsee is also in the scene along with Sujoy and both of them are seriously looking towards Big B.



Well, Taapsee added a funny comment to the post, "Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day.

Mr. Bachchan continues to rehearse non stop

Sujoy is thinking of where can he find good pizza for dinner post pack-up

The usual on #Badla set…"

Amitabh ji is all dressed up in a black suit and Taapsee is seen in casual attire with regular wear.

Badla movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Sunir Khetarpal and Askshai Puri under Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment banners.

This movie also had Amrita Singh and Tony Luke in pivotal roles. This court drama and the murder mystery was released on 8th March, 2019. It went decent at box-office collecting more than 100 crores worldwide.