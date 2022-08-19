The First Look Motion Poster Of Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar who stays always busy with 4-5 movies, announced his new movie yesterday 'Cuttputlli' and surprised all his fans. As promised the makers shared the first look motion poster today on social media and showcased him in cop attire. He is essaying the powerful role of Arjan Sethi and is all set to chase the mystery behind the serial killer. The shooting of this movie has been already wrapped up and it is ready to hit the digital platform in the next month.

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh shared the first look and teaser of Cuttputlli movie on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Sharing the motion poster, Akshay also wrote, "Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. #CuttputlliOnHotstar Dropping on 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow @VashuBhagnani @rakulpreet @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @sargunmehta @pooja_ent @zeemusiccompany".

Rakul also shared the first look motion poster on her Instagram pages and wrote, "Yeh Power Nahi, Mind Game Hain... Aur Is Game Ko Suljhane Aa Rahe Hain Investigating Officer Arjan Sethi. #CuttputlliOnHotstar on 2nd September, only on @disneyplushotstar Trailer Out Tomorrow".

Going with the teaser, it showcased Akshay in a couple of intense cop avatars and is seen doling out, "Serial killer ke saath power nahi mind game khelna chahiye." Being a crime thriller and that too dealing with the serial killing plot, the teaser raised the expectations on the movie.

Taran Adarsh also shared it on his Instagram page and dropped the details of this movie, "AKSHAY KUMAR: 'CUTTPUTLLI' FIRST LOOK + TRAILER + RELEASE DATE... #AkshayKumar's next release #Cuttputlli - a psychological thriller - premieres 2 Sept 2022 on #DisneyPlusHotstar... #CuttputlliTrailer arrives tomorrow... Costars #RakulSingh and #SargunMehta. #Cuttputlli is directed by #RanjitMTewari... Produced by #VashuBhagnani, #JackkyBhagnani and #DeepshikhaDeshmukh. #CuttputlliOnHotstar". The trailer of this crime thriller will be out tomorrow.

Cuttputlli movie is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the Pooja Entertainment banner. This movie is a Bollywood remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan that had Amala Paul and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. Being a direct OTT release, the movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 2nd September, 2022.