The new trailer of 'The Night Manager: Part 2' was unveiled on Monday. It opens with the shots of fighter planes in action raining the inferno and the testing of weapons, belonging to Anil Kapoor's character, being carried out during the night hours in an arid landscape.



The trailer is under 2 minutes in length and opens with the dialogue by Aditya Roy Kapur saying: "Ravan ki lanka jalaane ke liye aag toh lagani padegi par kahin us aag mein main khud hi na jal jaaun (I need to set Ravan's lanka on fire but what if I get burnt in the same fire)?"

The trailer features several high-octane sequences with body shots of Aditya's build that will leave the girls swooning over him. The stakes get higher as Anil's character of Shelly Rungta tries to find the mole within his empire.

Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of an ammunition baron, said: "Playing Shelly Rungta in 'The Night Manager' has been an absolute delight. It's fascinating to see how Shelly has become one of the classiest and most beloved villains. In this second part, get ready for new secrets to unravel and take you by surprise."

He further mentioned: "While Shelly and Shaan may be uniting, one can never truly know what's on Shelly's mind. Sandeep Modi, the mastermind behind this character, has truly created a villain with a cunning and crafty mind. Working with him has been a truly enjoyable experience. I can't wait for audiences to witness the captivating journey that lies ahead."

The show is a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre's eponymous novel. The series, which is wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Aditya Roy Kapur said: "The response to the first part of the series was nothing short of overwhelming. And there seems to be a huge amount of intrigue for season 2! My character Shaan begins a new chapter and the journey only gets more thrilling. The audience can be rest assured there are loads of unexpected twists and surprises in this second part."

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, 'The Night Manager: Part 2' has been created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose. The series will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30, 2023.