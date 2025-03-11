Where to Watch ‘Deva’ Online? Shahid Kapoor’s Film Gets OTT Date

Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller Deva, which premiered in theaters on January 31, 2025, is preparing for its digital release. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police and features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

After an underwhelming box office run, fans eagerly anticipate the film’s streaming debut. Despite high expectations, Deva struggled commercially, unable to recover its production costs. The film, which delves into themes of betrayal, loyalty, and moral dilemmas, received a mixed response. While Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of a rebellious police officer drew praise, criticism was directed at the screenplay and climax.

Industry reports indicate that Deva grossed Rs 40.78 crore domestically and Rs 15.5 crore internationally by the end of its theatrical run, as per data from Sacnilk. Though the film’s visual presentation and performances garnered appreciation, its overall reception impacted earnings.

According to reports from Jagran, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for Deva. While an official OTT release date is pending confirmation, the film is expected to be available online approximately 60 days after its theatrical debut. This timeline aligns with prevailing industry practices for films transitioning from cinema screens to digital platforms.