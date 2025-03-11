Live
- ‘Kannappa’ team comes with a heartfelt love song
- Try Galaxy App Now Simulates One UI 7 and Galaxy S25 Series
- Delhi: Sachdeva slams AAP for doubting BJP’s commitment to fulfil poll promises
- ‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ set for grand theatrical release on World Poetry Day
- BJP Demands Establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Aija
- MP DK Aruna Advocates for Boya Valmiki ST Status in Parliament, Gains Community Support
- Back-to-Back Auto Accidents in Gadwal: Workers’ Safety at Risk
- ‘Chaurya Paatam’ set for April 18th release
- Humanity in Action: Community Unites to Support Orphaned Children in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Collector Inspects Layouts in Gadwal, Directs Officials to Ensure Infrastructure Development
Just In
Where to Watch ‘Deva’ Online? Shahid Kapoor’s Film Gets OTT Date
Missed ‘Deva’ in theaters? Shahid Kapoor’s action film arrives on Netflix soon. Get all details on its OTT release date and streaming platform.
Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller Deva, which premiered in theaters on January 31, 2025, is preparing for its digital release. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police and features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.
After an underwhelming box office run, fans eagerly anticipate the film’s streaming debut. Despite high expectations, Deva struggled commercially, unable to recover its production costs. The film, which delves into themes of betrayal, loyalty, and moral dilemmas, received a mixed response. While Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal of a rebellious police officer drew praise, criticism was directed at the screenplay and climax.
Industry reports indicate that Deva grossed Rs 40.78 crore domestically and Rs 15.5 crore internationally by the end of its theatrical run, as per data from Sacnilk. Though the film’s visual presentation and performances garnered appreciation, its overall reception impacted earnings.
According to reports from Jagran, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for Deva. While an official OTT release date is pending confirmation, the film is expected to be available online approximately 60 days after its theatrical debut. This timeline aligns with prevailing industry practices for films transitioning from cinema screens to digital platforms.