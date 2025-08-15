‘Border 2’ poster unveiled; Sunny Deol-led war epic locks release date

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, the makers of Border 2 unveiled the film’s first poster, revealing a January 22, 2026 release date. Starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, the war drama promises to rekindle the patriotic fervor of its iconic predecessor.

The poster shows Sunny Deol in military gear, gripping a bazooka with fierce determination, symbolizing unyielding courage and nationalism. The caption read: “Hindustan ke liye ladenge... phir ek baar! #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026 #HappyIndependenceDay.”

Director Anurag Singh said the date announcement was symbolic: “Independence Day reminds us of the sacrifices of our soldiers, and so does our film. It’s an honour to tell their story.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also features Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Bhushan Kumar described the project as more than a film—“it’s an emotion,” aiming to connect with a new generation while carrying forward the original’s legacy.

Producer Nidhi Dutta added, “The first Border was a heartfelt salute to our armed forces. This time, we return with the same passion and a promise to evoke the same pride and tears.”

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with J.P. Films, Border 2 will release ahead of Republic Day, giving audiences an extended patriotic weekend.