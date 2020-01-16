Sarileru Neekevvaru surpasses non-Baahubali

Superstar Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is making the most of the Sankranthi holidays. The film's collections have surpassed non-Baahubali records in East Godavari, Nizam and Nellore regions while in Guntur and Vizag regions, the film is very close to break-even.

In West Godavari, 'Sarileru' achieved the biggest feat by making an 'ALL TIME RECORD.' Looking at these collections, the film is on its way to become the highest ever movie in Mahesh's career. The holidays will go on till Sunday and so the film will easily step into profits without any second thought.

Director Anil Ravipudi's mark of entertainment is pulling the all sections of audience to theatres.

Area wise collection details

Nizam – Rs 22.5 crore (Non-Baahubali Record)

UttarAndhra – Rs 10.05 crore (Almost Break-Even)

Ceded – Rs 9.75 crore

Guntur – Rs 7.19 crore (Break-Even)

East Godavari – Rs 6.22 crore (Break-Even & Non-Baahubali Record)

Krishna – Rs 5.55 crore

West Godavari – Rs 4.54 crore (All Time Record)

Nellore – Rs 2.42 crore (Non- Baahubali Record)

Total 5 days AP & TG share – Rs 68.22 Crore