Brandon Slagle’s ‘Affinity’ trailer promises a sci-fi thriller blending action and emotion

Well Go USA has dropped the official trailer for Affinity, a sci-fi action thriller directed by Brandon Slagle, which is set to release on September 30, 2025. The film combines emotional storytelling with high-octane action, exploring themes of love, trauma, and genetic engineering against a dark futuristic backdrop.

The story centers on a former Navy SEAL struggling with PTSD, whose life changes when he rescues a mysterious woman. The two find solace in each other, but their fragile peace is soon shattered when she is kidnapped under mysterious circumstances. Determined to save her, the ex-SEAL assembles a team for a dangerous mission, only to uncover a startling truth — the woman he loves was bio-engineered by a scientist still grieving the loss of his own wife.

More than just a rescue narrative, Affinity delves into ethical dilemmas of science and grief, questioning the lengths to which people will go to preserve love and memory. The trailer hints at a gripping balance of adrenaline-pumping sequences and thought-provoking psychological drama, setting it apart in a genre often dominated solely by spectacle.

The film features Marko Zaror, known for his explosive action roles, alongside Louis Mandylor, Brooke Ence, and Jane Mirro, each bringing intensity and depth to the ensemble. With Slagle at the helm, Affinity aims to merge tactical action with cerebral sci-fi, offering audiences a rare mix of emotional resonance and futuristic thrills.

As anticipation builds toward its September release, Affinity is already generating excitement among genre fans. With its potent blend of personal loss, scientific obsession, and relentless action, the film looks set to carve its place as a standout entry in the indie sci-fi space.