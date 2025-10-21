Chiranjeevi youthful avatar from ‘MSVP Garu’ grabs attention

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming wholesome entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, is one of the most awaited releases for Sankranthi 2026. Jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the film is presented by Smt. Archana.

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers unveiled a delightful new poster that showcases Chiranjeevi in an ultra-youthful and energetic look. Dressed in a light-green hooded jacket over a white T-shirt and matching trousers, the Megastar exudes charm and positivity. The poster captures him joyfully riding a sleek black mountain bicycle, sporting cool shades and a neat beard. Two cheerful schoolchildren accompany him on their own bikes, symbolizing the film’s family-friendly spirit and spreading festive cheer.

Meanwhile, the film’s first single, Meesala Pilla, continues to dominate the charts across all music platforms. The melodious track, which highlights Chiranjeevi’s signature grace and swagger, has achieved record-breaking viewership, further heightening expectations for the film.

With music by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Sameer Reddy, and art direction by AS Prakash, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu promises to be a perfect festive entertainer for the Sankranthi season.