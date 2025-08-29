Chiranjeevi’s heartwarming gesture: Megastar supports devoted fan’s family

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again shown why he remains one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema, not just for his on-screen charisma but for his deep compassion off-screen.

Recently, a touching incident involving his fan Rajeshwari captured public attention. Hailing from Adoni in Andhra Pradesh, Rajeshwari embarked on an extraordinary journey, cycling all the way to Hyderabad with just one dream — to meet her lifelong idol, Chiranjeevi. Despite the immense physical toll of the trip, her determination and admiration for the Megastar kept her going.

When news of her dedication reached Chiranjeevi, the actor ensured that her effort did not go unnoticed. In a heartwarming meeting, he welcomed Rajeshwari with genuine affection. She tied a Rakhi to him, and in return, Chiranjeevi gifted her a traditional saree as a token of his respect and blessings.

However, the most touching gesture came when Chiranjeevi promised to support the education of Rajeshwari’s children, offering her family not just kindness but a brighter, more secure future.

This act of generosity once again reflects Chiranjeevi’s humility and his unique bond with fans, whom he often treats as extended family. While he may be celebrated as a Megastar on screen, moments like these reaffirm that his true greatness lies in his empathy and ability to uplift others.



