Live
- Hyderabad Rain Alert: Short Bursts of Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected Today
- Heavy Rain in Hyderabad Causes Waterlogging and Traffic Jams on Friday Evening
- Diesel Tank Suppliers in UAE: Ensuring Reliable Fuel Storage for Every Industry
- Maha signs MoUs for Rs 34,000 crore to generate 33,483 jobs: CM Fadnavis
- War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹231.25 Cr India Net, ₹352.75 Cr Worldwide Total
- Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹271.5 Cr India Net, ₹498 Cr Worldwide Total
- India’s GDP Grows 7.8% in April–June 2025 | Fastest Growth in 5 Quarters
- BRABU UG 3rd Semester Result 2025 | Check BA, BSc, BCom Results Online
- Maharashtra ranks first in State Energy Efficiency Index 2024
- Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion challenged in High Court
Chiranjeevi’s heartwarming gesture: Megastar supports devoted fan’s family
Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again shown why he remains one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema, not just for his on-screen charisma...
Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again shown why he remains one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema, not just for his on-screen charisma but for his deep compassion off-screen.
Recently, a touching incident involving his fan Rajeshwari captured public attention. Hailing from Adoni in Andhra Pradesh, Rajeshwari embarked on an extraordinary journey, cycling all the way to Hyderabad with just one dream — to meet her lifelong idol, Chiranjeevi. Despite the immense physical toll of the trip, her determination and admiration for the Megastar kept her going.
When news of her dedication reached Chiranjeevi, the actor ensured that her effort did not go unnoticed. In a heartwarming meeting, he welcomed Rajeshwari with genuine affection. She tied a Rakhi to him, and in return, Chiranjeevi gifted her a traditional saree as a token of his respect and blessings.
However, the most touching gesture came when Chiranjeevi promised to support the education of Rajeshwari’s children, offering her family not just kindness but a brighter, more secure future.
This act of generosity once again reflects Chiranjeevi’s humility and his unique bond with fans, whom he often treats as extended family. While he may be celebrated as a Megastar on screen, moments like these reaffirm that his true greatness lies in his empathy and ability to uplift others.