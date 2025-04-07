Live
- BBMP to re-lay 218 roads ahead of monsoon
- Exhibit political will to implement Mekedatu project
- Coconut shell prices soar to record Rs 26,500 per tonne amid scarcity
- BBMP crackdown on unauthorised buildings
- Environmentalists oppose night traffic in Bandipur National Park
- Cultivating leadership in students at every level
- iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Expected Launch, Price, Design and Camera Upgrades
- Apple and Samsung Shift Focus to India Amid Rising U.S. Tariffs
- Financial planning for studying abroad: loans, savings & visa timeline
- Celestial wedding of Lord Rama celebrated in Srisailam
‘Court’ Movie to Stream on This OTT Platform: A Must-Watch Hit in Multiple Languages
The critically acclaimed film Court, presented by Nani, will be available for streaming on this platform from April 11.
The recently released movie Court has been a massive hit as it surprising everyone with its success. Initially released in theaters with no major expectations, the film has received critical acclaim. Made on a modest budget of just Rs 10 crores, it has grossed around Rs 57 crores at the box office. The film, presented by Nani and directed by Ram Jagadish, features a talented cast including Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Priyadarshi, Sivaji, and Sai Kumar.
For those eagerly waiting to watch the film from the comfort of their homes, there’s good news. The court will be available for streaming on Netflix starting April 11.
Netflix has confirmed the release. While the film was initially released in Telugu only, it will now be available on Netflix in five different languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The movie that blends a love story with a POCSO case has received a positive response for its powerful message to the youth.