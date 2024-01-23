  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Craving to do a Bollywood item number: Aradhana Sharma

Craving to do a Bollywood item number: Aradhana Sharma
x
Highlights

Actress Aradhana Sharma, who has performed a dance number in the Marathi film 'Khurchi', said it is her dream to do a Bollywood item number and shared how she is really manifesting it.

Mumbai: Actress Aradhana Sharma, who has performed a dance number in the Marathi film 'Khurchi', said it is her dream to do a Bollywood item number and shared how she is really manifesting it.

Aradhana, who was recently seen in the web series ‘Video Cam Scam’ said: "It's my dream, and I am craving to do a Bollywood item number. I'm hoping that my video somehow reaches a director or someone in the industry, and they quickly like it, taking it as a reference."

"I want them to think, 'We need someone like Aradhana who danced gracefully in that video'. I am really manifesting it, wishing to do a Bollywood item number as soon as possible. I am dying to do it. I am a very desi girl, a girl who loves Bollywood cinema very much, and I would love to be a part of a Bollywood item number, just like Helen," she shared.

"Helen is a very powerful lady, a powerful personality, and I really want people to recognize me like they recognise her as well as how they recognise Nora Fatehi. I want them to see me as a powerful actress because dancing is a very creative form, and I want to be acknowledged as a very powerful, intelligent actor, someone with diverse skills, and of course, an amazing dancer."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X