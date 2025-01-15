Live
Just In
Daaku Maharaaj Box Office Collection: ₹50 Crore in 3 Days, A Huge Hit
Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, earns ₹50 crore in three days. The action-packed film has taken the box office by storm. Read about its success and worldwide earnings.
The movie Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, has been doing really well in theatres in India. The film was released on January 12 and has already earned over ₹50 crore in just three days!
Here’s how much the movie made on each day:
- Day 1: ₹25.35 crore
- Day 2: ₹12.8 crore
- Day 3: ₹12 crore (early estimates)
In total, the film has made ₹50.15 crore so far. It also earned ₹74 crore worldwide within two days of release.
The movie stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, and others. It is Bobby Deol's first movie in the Telugu film industry. Nandamuri Balakrishna plays the role of a dacoit called Daaku Maharaaj, and Bobby Deol plays the villain.
Even though the movie got mixed reviews, people are excited to see it. Balakrishna celebrated the movie's success with his co-stars at a party, where they had a lot of fun dancing to the song *Dabidi Dibidi*.
Daaku Maharaaj is a big hit and fans are enjoying the movie!