Debutant director Selvin Raj Xavier’s ‘Conjuring Kannapan’ is horrifying, eerie, hilarious

The trailer for actor Sathish’s horror-comedy film ‘Conjuring Kannapan’ is out, and it is both terrifying and hilarious. Full of eerie happenings, lurking ghosts, abominable horrors, all the while fused with a lot of rib tickling comedy, the film is both twisted and comical.

The trailer starts off as pure horror, as Satish is always finding himself in one house while he sleeps. An eerie mansion, he always finds a ghost who is never fully revealed but always scares the living daylights out of him.

Confused and sweating with heart palpitations, the trailer then shifts to Naseer who tells him that in this dream an evil bloody thirsty spirit is wondering. In ‘Matrix’ fashion, you die in the dream then you die for real as the ghost will destroy the mind.

Then after a couple of other spooky ‘Conjuring’ style horrors, the trailer adopts a complete change in tone and becomes hilarious. The source of this haunting is some kind of broken dust covered bicycle wheel which is adorned with feathers. Plucking one from this item will mean that now the entity will haunt you.

However, no one believes him and they start plucking off feathers and even laugh at his theory, mockingly plucking feathers. At this point, actress Regina Cassandra is seen for a brief moment where she instructs someone to not let anyone who has plucked the feather fall asleep.

At this point actors VTV Ganesh and Saranya Ponvannan find themselves laughing. Switching to quirky moments of fun music, you almost forget that the film also has any horror in it. At the very end, Ganesh finds himself inside the mansion and is trying to talk to the ghost before seeing its twisted form, and then comically runs away.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj who is currently reeling in the success of his film ‘Leo’, did the honours of announcing its release in a tweet: “Feeling elated to launch the trailer of ‘Conjuring Kannappan.’”

‘Conjuring Kannapan’ is produced by AGS Entertainments and was shot in Chennai on huge sets, resembling ancient buildings. Earlier, director Selvin Raj Xavier, while presenting his directorial debut in a statement said that "the film will give the audience a different new experience and will provide them with good entertainment.

“We have made it a compelling mixture of comedy, horror, and fantasy. Especially, children will enjoy this film a lot. ‘Conjuring Kannapan’ will definitely appeal to people of all ages."

The film stars Sathish, Regina Cassandra, Nasser, Anand Raj, Saranya Ponvannan, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Elli AvrRam, Jason Shah, Benedict Garrett, Namo Narayana, and Adithya Kathir among others, and will release on November 2023.