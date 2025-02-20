Deepak Agrawal redefines Bollywood music with his work

Music has the power to touch hearts, transcend boundaries, and bring people together. Among the visionaries shaping Bollywood's musical landscape is Deepak Agrawal, a gifted composer and lyricist whose work continues to captivate audiences.

Reflecting on his journey, Agrawal shares, "Music has been an inseparable part of my life since childhood. My father was my first mentor, and he played a crucial role in nurturing my love for melodies and rhythm." With his father’s guidance, he pursued formal training in music, which laid the foundation for his illustrious career. Over the years, Agrawal has evolved with changing musical trends, ensuring his compositions strike a chord with listeners across generations.

His breakthrough in Bollywood came in 2013 when he worked as a lyricist for the film 'Zindagi 50/50'. The song, performed by the legendary late Bappi Lahiri, marked the beginning of a promising career. "Having my lyrics sung by such an iconic artist was surreal. It gave me confidence and reinforced my belief in my craft," he recalls.

Agrawal continued to make a mark with projects like 'Ek Kahani Julie Ki' (2016), where he penned the lyrics for Fannari, a song beautifully rendered by Mamta Sharma and Amit Gupta. "I always aim to create lyrics that resonate with the emotions of the song. It’s about connecting with the audience through words that feel personal yet universal," he explains.

His work on the title track of 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' (2017), sung by the late KK, further cemented his position in the industry. "KK’s voice had the magic to elevate any composition. Writing for him was a privilege, and the song received immense appreciation, which meant a lot to me," he says. Another remarkable piece in his repertoire is Baari Baari from 'Jaane Kyun De Yaaron' (2018), performed by Harman Nazim.

What sets Agrawal apart is his ability to blend poetic expression with contemporary sounds, a skill that keeps his music relevant. "Music is constantly evolving, and as a composer and lyricist, I need to stay attuned to new trends while preserving the essence of soulful melodies," he states. His dedication to refining his craft is evident in every piece he creates.

Looking ahead, Agrawal has several exciting projects in the pipeline, both as a music composer and lyricist. "I am always working on something new. My goal is to keep pushing boundaries and bring fresh musical experiences to the audience," he reveals.

With a deep-rooted passion and an ever-evolving approach to music, Deepak Agrawal continues to shape the Bollywood music industry. As he forges ahead, his contributions promise to leave a lasting impact, creating melodies that will be cherished for years to come. "Music is an endless journey, and I am grateful to be on this path, sharing my creations with the world," he concludes.