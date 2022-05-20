Deepika Shares A Beautiful Video From Cannes And Says, 'It's That Tired With Joy'

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone is rocking on the Cannes 2022 red carpet with her glamorous looks. She is wearing designer outfits and is adding her magical smile to her pretty appeal to steal the show! Off late, she shared a small video straight from Cannes and is seen all happy although being tired!



She is seen walking down wearing the black pant suit and is seen answering to the paps questions. When asked about being tired, she expressed her happiness and said, 'It's That Tired With Joy' and looked great!

Now, let us check out Deepika's Cannes 2022 glamorous looks!

This is the first red carpet look of Deepika Padukone… She looked amazing draping a dual-tone saree created by ace fashioner Sabyasachi Mukherji! Going with the details of her red carpet outfit, The Bengal Tiger couture saree is conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered detailing. Even the headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze.

Her dark black eyeshadow with extended winged liner and light lipstick upped her red carpet look! Sharing the pic, Deepika also wrote, "The sari is a story I will never stop telling. 'No matter where we are in the world, it has its place' said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn't agree more!"

This is the second look of Deepika from Cannes… She wore a high-neck and multi-coloured striped short gown and teamed it with brown leather boots and box handbag! This outfit is picked from Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 collection!

Then comes this amazing western look of Mastani… Going with the details of the outfit, it featured a printed Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation Even the monogram buttons and pleated wool trousers also upped her look. The outfit is paired with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that has been crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. Her bun hairdo and cloth band along with golden spiked brown footwear also made her look amazing!

Can anyone take off their eyes from Deepika Padukone? This Bollywood's Leela wore a black pant suit with peplum detailing! Her braided low bun and serpent diamond neckpiece and black pumps made her rock on the deck placed at the ocean background!

This is the most recent look of Deepika on the Cannes 2022 red carpet! She wore a jaw-dropping custom Louis Vuitton ensemble… It featured the strappy red gown which is enhanced with a plunging neckline and peplum detailing! Even the matching long skirt and Cartier diamond neckpiece along with the unique ponytail grabbed the attention of the viewers of the red carpet! Coming to makeup, her shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and bright red lip colour perfectly matched her glamorous red carpet look!

Deepika is just looking great and grabbing the attention of global fashion lovers!