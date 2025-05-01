‘DeThadi’: Culturally Charged Drama Unveiled

Live
Successful producers Dil Raju and Shirish, the driving force behind Sri Venkateswara Creations, recently announced their milestone 60th film, '#SVC60', featuring rising star Ashish, recognized for his standout roles in 'Rowdy Boys' and 'Love Me'. Debutant director Aditya Rao Gangasani steps into the spotlight, bringing a new creative vision to this landmark production. The film promises a culturally rooted and emotionally intense cinematic experience, set against the vibrant streets of Hyderabad.
On the occasion of Ashish’s birthday, the makers officially unveiled the title and first look of their milestone 60th film. Titled in a mass-appealing fashion as 'DeThadi', the film promises high-energy entertainment.
The first look poster introduces Ashish in a refreshing and raw avatar, portraying a typical Hyderabadi street drummer. With a drum slung over his shoulders, he beats it energetically with two sticks—one more stick clutched between his teeth—his face radiating enthusiasm and full-on josh. His attire is as vibrant as his character: a colorful shirt paired with jeans uniquely printed with the days of the week, adding to the quirky, massy appeal.
In the background, a lively crowd is seen dancing and celebrating around a group of drummers, enhancing the film’s energetic vibe. The poster effectively sets the tone, hinting at Ashish’s character and the vibrant backdrop of the film.
'DeThadi' blends deep emotional storytelling with unexplored cultural and social elements, presenting themes that have rarely—if ever—been depicted in Indian cinema. Ashish, who underwent a mass makeover, will be seen uttering dialogues in a typical Hyderabadi slang.
Adding a unique dimension to the film is its music, which is poised to be one of the strongest pillars of the narrative. With the director himself having a musical background, the soundscape of 'DeThadi' is expected to be innovative, immersive, and boundary-pushing, promising audiences a one-of-a-kind auditory experience.
The film will go on floors very soon, setting the stage for a fresh and powerful cinematic journey.