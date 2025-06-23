  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Dhanush’s Kuberaa Earns Rs 48.5 Crore in 3 Days, Heads Toward Rs 50 Crore Mark

Dhanush’s Kuberaa Earns Rs 48.5 Crore in 3 Days, Heads Toward Rs 50 Crore Mark
x
Highlights

Dhanush's film Kuberaa collects Rs 48.5 crore in its first weekend. Strong Telugu response, slow Hindi growth. Released in theatres on June 20.

Dhanush’s new film Kuberaa is doing well in theatres. The movie was released on June 20 and made Rs 48.50 crore in just three days.

Weekend Earnings:

On the first day, it earned Rs 14.75 crore.

On Saturday, the collection went up to Rs 16.5 crore.

On Sunday, the film made Rs 17.25 crore.

This gives a total of Rs 48.50 crore by the end of the weekend.

The film is most popular in the Telugu version, where many shows were almost full. On Sunday, about 80% of seats were filled in the afternoon and evening shows.

However, the Hindi version of the movie did not earn much. It made between Rs 23 lakh to Rs 30 lakh only.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick