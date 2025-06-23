Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Dhanush’s Kuberaa Earns Rs 48.5 Crore in 3 Days, Heads Toward Rs 50 Crore Mark
Highlights
Dhanush's film Kuberaa collects Rs 48.5 crore in its first weekend. Strong Telugu response, slow Hindi growth. Released in theatres on June 20.
Dhanush’s new film Kuberaa is doing well in theatres. The movie was released on June 20 and made Rs 48.50 crore in just three days.
Weekend Earnings:
On the first day, it earned Rs 14.75 crore.
On Saturday, the collection went up to Rs 16.5 crore.
On Sunday, the film made Rs 17.25 crore.
This gives a total of Rs 48.50 crore by the end of the weekend.
The film is most popular in the Telugu version, where many shows were almost full. On Sunday, about 80% of seats were filled in the afternoon and evening shows.
However, the Hindi version of the movie did not earn much. It made between Rs 23 lakh to Rs 30 lakh only.
Next Story