Dhanush’s Kuberaa Earns Rs 48.5 Crore in 3 Days, Heads Toward Rs 50 Crore Mark

Dhanush’s new film Kuberaa is doing well in theatres. The movie was released on June 20 and made Rs 48.50 crore in just three days.

Weekend Earnings:

On the first day, it earned Rs 14.75 crore.

On Saturday, the collection went up to Rs 16.5 crore.

On Sunday, the film made Rs 17.25 crore.

This gives a total of Rs 48.50 crore by the end of the weekend.

The film is most popular in the Telugu version, where many shows were almost full. On Sunday, about 80% of seats were filled in the afternoon and evening shows.

However, the Hindi version of the movie did not earn much. It made between Rs 23 lakh to Rs 30 lakh only.