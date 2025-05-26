Director Pawan Prabha speaks about ‘Shasthipurti’

Director Pawan Prabha’s Shasthipurti, featuring veteran actors Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Archana in key roles, is all set to hit theatres on May 30. Produced by actor Rupesh under the MAA AAIE Productions banner, the film also stars Akanksha Singh as the female lead. As the release nears, Pawan Prabha shared heartfelt insights into the film’s journey and its emotional core.

With a background in hotel management but a heart rooted in cinema, Pawan revealed that his passion for storytelling and moral messaging drove him to filmmaking. Shasthipurti is a culmination of years of effort, during which he ensured legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja came onboard. “Many wondered how I could bring him in, but I believed this story needed his music,” he said.

Set in the scenic Godavari region, the film is a tribute to parents and the vanishing warmth of joint families. “In today’s times, some see parents as burdens. This film is my way of highlighting their greatness,” he noted.

The trailer has already created buzz, with audiences praising the emotional depth and impactful score. Pawan emphasized that every character, especially those portrayed by Rajendra Prasad and Archana, was developed with clarity and intent, showcasing them through different life stages.

He also credited Rupesh for backing the film wholeheartedly and lauded the performances of both Rupesh and Akanksha. With lyrics by Chaitanya Prasad, Rehman, and Keeravani, and Ilaiyaraaja’s timeless music, Shasthipurti promises to be a soul-stirring experience.

“The censor board didn’t ask for a single cut. That itself speaks volumes,” Pawan concluded, adding that he has several projects lined up post-release.