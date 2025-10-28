  • Menu
Dude Movie Day 12 Collection: Earns ₹67.13 Crore in India

Highlights

Dude earned ₹0.33 crore on Day 12, taking its total to ₹67.13 crore. The film continues to perform well in Tamil and Telugu states.

Pradeep Ranganathan's latest flick Dude is doing good in theatres. Helmed by Keerthiswaran, it also features

Mamitha Baiju, Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon.

The movie mixes comedy, romance, and drama.

Box Office Collection

In 11 days, the movie earned ₹66.8 crore in India.

On Day 12, it made about ₹0.33 crore.

The total collection is now ₹67.13 crore.

Theatre Report

The movie had around 12% occupancy in Tamil and Telugu theatres.

It did well in Chennai, Trichy, Hyderabad, and Guntur.

Earnings have dropped after the first week.

