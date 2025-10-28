Dude Movie Day 12 Collection: Earns ₹67.13 Crore in India

Pradeep Ranganathan's latest flick Dude is doing good in theatres. Helmed by Keerthiswaran, it also features

Mamitha Baiju, Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon.

The movie mixes comedy, romance, and drama.

Box Office Collection

In 11 days, the movie earned ₹66.8 crore in India.

On Day 12, it made about ₹0.33 crore.

The total collection is now ₹67.13 crore.

Theatre Report

The movie had around 12% occupancy in Tamil and Telugu theatres.

It did well in Chennai, Trichy, Hyderabad, and Guntur.

Earnings have dropped after the first week.