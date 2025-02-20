For Kartik Aaryan, love is all about his pupper ‘Katori’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, can’t get enough of his doggo, Katori Aaryan.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen playing with his pet dog. In the video, Kartik is dressed casually, and sporting a thick stubble. The actor also wore a cap.

He wrote in the caption, “Love is all about you @katoriaaryan”.

Kartik welcomed Katori to his family in 2022.

Earlier, it was announced that Kartik will share screen with actress Sreeleela in an untitled upcoming movie. The film is a musical helmed by director Anurag Basu, and is touted to be an intense love story. The first look of the film was unveiled on Saturday, and it shows Kartik in a rugged look with thick stubble and ruffled hair as he plays the guitar in a concert while smoking a cigarette.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series. The music of the film is composed by Pritam, and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Prior to this, Kartik visited his alma mater. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video of himself as he paid a visit to DY Patil University where he studied engineering.

He expressed his gratitude to his gurus as he rekindled his memories from his academic days. He wrote in the caption, “From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it’s been DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has bagged a Dharma Productions project after his fallout with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.