‘Game Changer’ pre-release event in Dallas is a blockbuster

Global star Ram Charan received warm welcome in Dallas for the highly-anticipated pre-release event of his upcoming film, Game Changer. The grand event featured key industry figures, including director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, and acclaimed directors Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana as special guests.

Upon his arrival, Ram Charan, along with producer Dil Raju, greeted local fans and media at a special meet-and-greet session. Expressing his excitement, Charan said, “I am overwhelmed by this beautiful reception. I feel like I’m in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh with the warmth I’m receiving. Dallas Puram feels real today! You, the overseas audience, can make or break any film, and we are counting on your blessings for Game Changer.”

Producer Dil Raju shared insights into the decision to hold the pre-release event in Dallas. He said, “When we decided to name the film Game Changer, we wanted to organize an event that matched the scale of the title. This is the first time a Telugu film's pre-release event is being held abroad, and we are thrilled to be here in Dallas.”

The film, which marks the collaboration between Ram Charan and director Shankar, has generated significant buzz. In Game Changer, Charan will be seen in a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, and others in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a grand release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.