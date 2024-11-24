‘Game Changer’third song update heightens excitement

The highly anticipated big-budget film Game Changer, starring global icon Ram Charan and directed by ace filmmaker Shankar, is gearing up for a grand release on January 10, 2025, during the Sankranthi festival. Produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Zee Studios, and Dil Raju Production, the film is presented by Mrs. Anitha. Dil Raju and Sirish helm the project, with AA Films' Anil Thadani managing the Hindi release and SVC collaborating with Aditya Ram Movies for the Tamil version.

Building immense anticipation, the film’s promotional campaign is in full swing. Songs like “Jaragandi” and “Ra Machaa” have already become chartbusters, creating significant buzz on social media. The third single, a melodious number shot in scenic New Zealand featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to release on November 28. A stylish poster unveiling this update has further heightened excitement among fans.

The film also boasts a star-studded team, including writer Karthik Subbaraj, cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu, and music director S.S. Thaman. Lyricists Ramajogayya Sastry, Anantha Sriram, and KasarlaShyam have penned the film's songs, while top choreographers like Prabhudeva and Ganesh Acharya have crafted energetic dance sequences.

Adding to the grandeur, a pre-release event will take place on December 21 in the USA, hosted by Charisma Dreams Rajesh Kallepalli. The teaser has already set high expectations, and the team promises more engaging promotional content.

With Ram Charan portraying two powerful roles and a storyline crafted by Karthik Subbaraj, Game Changer promises to be a visual spectacle. Sloka Entertainments will oversee its North American release, ensuring a global reach.