Game of Thrones Prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Set' for January 2026 Release

HBO has officially announced that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the highly anticipated spin-off to Game of Thrones, will premiere in January 2026. The series, adapted from George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, set nearly a century before the events of Game of Thrones and 72 years after House of the Dragon.

Sharing the new poster, the streamer captioned it as, "This Winter, Spring is Coming #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres this January, only on HBO max."

In India, viewers can stream A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on JioHotstar, as confirmed by the official Game of Thrones account.

The series will consist of six episodes, beginning with an adaptation of "The Hedge Knight." It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg. The show promises a more grounded, character-driven narrative, focusing on common folk rather than the political intrigue and magic that characterized its predecessors.

With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to premiere in early 2026, fans can look forward to a fresh perspective on the rich world of Westeros.