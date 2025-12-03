‘GOAT’ team confident of a mass hit; teaser promises full-on entertainment

The makers of GOAT, a cricket-backdrop comedy headlined by Sudigali Sudheer and Divya Bharathi, unveiled the film’s lively teaser today. Produced by Mogulla Chandrasekhar under Jaishnav Production and Mahateja Creations, the film has already generated strong buzz with its well-received songs, and the newly released teaser has added to the excitement.

Speaking at the launch event, leading lady Divya Bharathi said she is hopeful that GOAT will bring her the same recognition in Telugu that Bachelor earned her in Tamil. “I couldn’t stop laughing when I heard the story. I wanted my first proper Telugu project to be a good one, and that’s why I chose this film. Sudheer garu is multi-talented, and working with him was a pleasure,” she said, thanking the team and the audience for their support.

Actor Nithin Prasanna, who plays the antagonist, shared that the role is one of his favourites. “Everything fell into place very quickly. This character is very close to my heart, and I enjoyed portraying it. I hope the audience supports a good film,” he added.

Producer Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude to Dil Raju for unveiling the teaser and spoke candidly about the challenges faced during production. He noted that despite hurdles, the team reworked the film with renewed commitment. “GOAT is like a full meal—mass, comedy, action, and even a social message. Divya Bharathi’s role will stand out, and Nithin Prasanna as the villain is a blessing for the film,” he said, praising composers Lien James and Mani Sharma for their contribution.

Co-producer Ravinder Reddy added that GOAT has been crafted as a complete mass entertainer and wished the team great success. The makers will announce the release date soon.