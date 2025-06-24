Grand teaser launch event for Arjun Ambati’s ‘Paramapada Sopanam’

Arjun Ambati, known for his versatile roles in films like 'Ardhanari,' 'Teppa Samudram,' and 'Wedding Diaries,' gained further popularity among family audiences through the reality show 'Bigg Boss.' His latest film as a hero is 'Paramapada Sopanam.' Jenifer Emmanuel plays the female lead in this movie, produced by Gudimetla Siva Prasad under the S.S. Media banner and presented by Gudimetla Suvarnalatha, with Gudimetla Eeswar as co-producer.

Naga Siva, who earlier worked as an assistant director with star filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, has written the story, dialogues, screenplay, and directed 'Paramapada Sopanam.' Music director Devzand, who earned acclaim for his work in the big-budget film 'Eagle' starring Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja, has composed the film's music. Scheduled for a worldwide release on July 11, the film’s promotions are in full swing. Songs like 'Chinni Chinni Thappulevo' and 'Bhoom Bhoom' have already received a positive response from the audience.

At the recently held grand teaser launch event, noted producer C. Kalyan unveiled the teaser and extended his best wishes to the team.

Hero Arjun Ambati shared, "When I was at a photo shoot, Siva narrated this story to me. The hero elevation scenes felt like they were in Puri garu's style. That excited me, and I immediately agreed to do the film. Siva worked very hard to bring this project to life. Thanks to producer Siva Prasad garu’s support, the output is excellent. This film will definitely appeal to everyone."

Heroine Jenifer Emmanuel said, "I played the role of a police officer named Neha. It’s not a regular heroine-type role, and I’m confident that it will impress everyone."

Director Naga Siva added, "This film’s journey began over coffee. When I discussed the idea with producer Siva Prasad garu, he liked it and immediately came forward to produce it. Thanks to his belief and support, we completed the project successfully. Arjun is the perfect hero with great screen presence, and he delivered in both emotional and action scenes. Jenny’s character will also stand out."

Producer Siva Prasad stated, "I really liked how Naga Siva narrated the story. Today’s audience welcomes fresh concepts. 'Paramapada Sopanam' is made with that confidence and will offer a new experience for all sections of the audience."

Music director Devzand said, "Siva and I have been longtime friends and roommates. He used to tell me stories, and I would suggest tune ideas. I never thought he'd one day choose me as the music director for his film. The positive response to the songs of 'Paramapada Sopanam' makes me very happy."