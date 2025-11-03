‘Gummadi Narsaiah’ motion poster impresses all

Bringing a real-life story to the big screen is never an easy task, especially when it’s about a political leader known for his integrity, simplicity, and lifelong commitment to the people. Portraying such a leader’s journey on screen is truly a bold endeavour, and that challenge has been taken up by young director Parameshwar Hivrale. Standing firmly behind him is producer N. Suresh Reddy, under the banner of Pravallika Arts Creations. In the titular role of ‘Gummadi Narsaiah,’ Karunada Chakravarthy Dr Shiva Rajkumar will be seen in a powerful new avatar.

A few days ago, the motion poster of ‘Gummadi Narsaiah’ was released, and it quickly became the talk of the town. Everyone was curious to see how Shiva Rajkumar would appear in this iconic role and whether he could truly embody the spirit of the leader. But the actor exceeded all expectations. It’s evident that Shiva Rajkumar has breathed life into the role of Gummadi Narsaiah, perfectly adapting his look and demeanour to fit the character.

Even with a short motion poster, director Parameshwar showcased his talent and creative vision. After watching it, Shyamala Devi was all praise for the filmmaker, showering him with compliments.

Speaking about the motion poster, Shyamala Devi said: “The motion poster is excellent. You can already sense how impactful the film is going to be just by watching it. It looks like a film destined for multiple awards. Shiva Rajkumar truly breathes life into the role of Gummadi Narsaiah. I wish the entire team all the best.”

Producer N Suresh Reddy is reportedly sparing no expense in bringing this ambitious biographical drama to life. The technical crew includes cinematographer Satish Muthyala, music director Suresh Bobbili, and editor Satya Giduturi. The filmmakers will soon reveal details about the rest of the cast and crew.