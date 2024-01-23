  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘Hanu-Man’ sequel ‘Jai Hanuman’ pre-production work begins

‘Hanu-Man’ sequel ‘Jai Hanuman’ pre-production work begins
x
Highlights

The pan-Indian superhero film "Hanu-Man," featuring TejaSajja, has made a significant impact at the global box office, surpassing the impressive Rs....

The pan-Indian superhero film "Hanu-Man," featuring TejaSajja, has made a significant impact at the global box office, surpassing the impressive Rs. 200 crores gross mark. In an exciting development, director Prasanth Varma has announced the initiation of pre-production for the film's sequel, titled "Jai Hanuman."



The announcement was made on the auspicious day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir PranPratishtha, and Prasanth Varma also revealed the first look poster of the highly anticipated sequel. While teasing fans with the announcement, the director promised that more details about "Jai Hanuman" would be unveiled soon.


Speculations are rife about a star hero taking on the role of Lord Hanuman in this sequel, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the project. As the pre-production phase kicks off, fans eagerly await further updates and insights into the upcoming installment in the “Hanu-Man” franchise.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X