‘Hanu-Man’ sequel ‘Jai Hanuman’ pre-production work begins

The pan-Indian superhero film "Hanu-Man," featuring TejaSajja, has made a significant impact at the global box office, surpassing the impressive Rs. 200 crores gross mark. In an exciting development, director Prasanth Varma has announced the initiation of pre-production for the film's sequel, titled "Jai Hanuman."









The announcement was made on the auspicious day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir PranPratishtha, and Prasanth Varma also revealed the first look poster of the highly anticipated sequel. While teasing fans with the announcement, the director promised that more details about "Jai Hanuman" would be unveiled soon.





Speculations are rife about a star hero taking on the role of Lord Hanuman in this sequel, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the project. As the pre-production phase kicks off, fans eagerly await further updates and insights into the upcoming installment in the “Hanu-Man” franchise.