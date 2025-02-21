‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ gears up for a power-packed song release; promo out

Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is ramping up its promotions, and the team is ready to drop an electrifying folk number. Titled Kollagottinadhiro, the high-energy song, sung by Mangli, is set to release on February 24.

Following the mixed reception of the first single MaataVinaali, the makers are now banking on this power-packed track to generate excitement. A short video promo has been unveiled, featuring Pawan Kalyan along with Anasuya Bharadwaj and PujithaPonnada. The song serves as a grand tribute to Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s heroic persona and promises to be a visual spectacle with a large-scale dance sequence.

Composed by the legendary MM Keeravani, the song will showcase Pawan Kalyan’s dynamic moves. The lyrics, penned by Chandrabose, include impactful lines. Directed by Jyothi Krisna and KrishJagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is eyeing a grand theatrical release on March 28. Fans can expect a visually spectacular and musically powerful experience.