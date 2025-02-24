‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ teaser is intense and unrelenting

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming crime-action thriller HIT: The 3rd Case is generating major buzz. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, this film marks the third installment in the acclaimed HIT franchise. Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, in collaboration with Nani’s Unanimous Productions, the makers released a power-packed teaser titled Sarkaar’s Laathi on Nani’s birthday.

The film revolves around a series of chilling murders that leave the police baffled. As all leads run dry, they turn to Arjun Sarkaar, a fearsome investigator whose mere name sends shivers down criminals' spines.

Nani’s portrayal of Arjun Sarkaar is intense and unrelenting. His raw aggression and commanding presence make the character even more terrifying. A particularly spine-chilling scene shows him stabbing a criminal and lifting the knife upwards, causing blood to splatter onto the ceiling—a moment that showcases his brutal approach.

Director Sailesh Kolanu masterfully crafts this thriller, pushing the HIT franchise to new heights. The film’s gripping visuals, captured by cinematographer Sanu John Varghese, and Mickey J Meyer’s pulse-pounding background score further elevate the suspense. The high production values, meticulous editing by Karthika Srinivas R, and Sri Nagendra Tangala’s atmospheric production design add to the film’s appeal.

Starring Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, HIT: The 3rd Case is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025. With its intense narrative and Nani’s riveting performance, the film is poised to redefine the crime thriller genre.



