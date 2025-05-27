Housefull 5 Trailer Out: Comedy, Mystery & Fun Coming June 6; Watch Here

The Housefull movies are very popular in Bollywood. So far, four movies have come out. The fifth movie will come out on June 6. The trailer for the new movie is now out. Let’s see what the trailer is like

The movie is made by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Housefull 5 will bring fun, confusion, mystery, and comedy to the fans.

The story is about a 100-year-old rich man who wants to choose who will get his huge fortune of $69 billion (about Rs. 6 lakh crore). Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh all want to prove that they are the true heir called Jolly.

During a big party, the three men accidentally drink a strange drink and lose their memory. The rich man dies that night, making the story more confusing. Who is the real Jolly? Who killed the rich man? Where is his body? These questions make the story full of suspense.

Then, two policemen played by Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff come to solve the mystery. Nana Patekar also appears and adds more twists. The trailer is made to explain the story clearly.

The movie has fun, mystery, and laughter. The actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri look great in the trailer.

Housefull 5 is a comedy, thriller, and mystery movie coming to theaters on June 6. Fans of the Housefull movies should get ready to enjoy it. You can watch the trailer below.

Watch it here:



