Interesting Facts About Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Record-Breaking Success Before Its Release

Pushpa 2 is creating waves in the film industry even before its release. Despite the rise in ticket prices in Telugu-speaking states, the advance booking of the film has been phenomenal.

With only two days left until its release, there is huge anticipation among fans to watch their favorite star on the big screen. Allu Arjun recently visited Kochi, Chennai, and Mumbai to promote his film.

Pushpa 2 has also set a record in the pre-release business. The theatrical business of this movie has exceeded 670 crores, and industry insiders report that 400 crores have come from audio rights, digital rights, and OTT deals.

So far, no Telugu movie has reached this level of business. With a total business of around 1060 crores, it has created a buzz in trade circles.

As for the tickets, bookings overseas started a month ago, selling out like hotcakes within hours. Pushpa 2 became the fastest film to sell one million tickets at the box office. It is remarkable that this was achieved solely through Book My Show.

In North India, audiences are eagerly awaiting the film, with one lakh tickets being sold within 24 hours of advance booking for the Hindi version.

In Telugu states, exhibitors report that although ticket bookings are open, the first-day tickets are sold out within an hour. The records set by Pushpa 2 in various centers in Telugu states and overseas have become a hot topic.

Mythri Movie Makers worked hard for three years to produce Pushpa 2, which will be released in over 12,500 theaters worldwide in five languages. This film is the first Telugu movie to have around 55,000 shows on its first day worldwide. It will be released in 80 countries in six languages.

Bunny fans are celebrating with talks of the censor report, which suggests the film will be a blockbuster. Cine-lovers are describing Pushpa 2 as a proud Indian film, which is set to release worldwide on December 5.

It remains to be seen how many more records Pushpa 2 will break after its release, having already set so many before it.