Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Trailer: It's All About Allari Naresh's Effort In Highlighting The Villagers Problems…

Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh is all busy with a couple of interesting movies. These days he is concentrating on the intense plots after Naandhi turned into a blockbuster. His latest movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam also belongs to an intense action subject and the makers dropped the trailer on social media a few minutes back ahead of the movie's release.



Naresh also shared the trailer of this movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "సాయం చెయ్యమని మీరు ఎన్ని సార్లు అడిగినా పట్టించుకోని ప్రతి ఆఫీసర్ సమాధానం చెప్పాలి!





#IMP #IMPonNov25th @allarinaresh @anandhiactress @dir_armohan @ZeeStudios_ @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda_ @lemonsprasad @_balajigutta @vennelakishore".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Vennela Kishore and Naresh approaching the Maredumilli village people asking them to cast their vote in the upcoming elections. But as they are uneducated and aware of the election process, they suffer a lot due to the political game and also work hard to at least live a proper life. So, Naresh tries to help them and question the election officers and media about their negligence towards the village people. In this process, police officers and some goons try to kill the village people and Naresh for their political advantage. So, we need to know how will Naresh help the village people and fight for their basic rights!

This movie is being directed by AR Mohan and is produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies and Zee Studios banners. According to the sources, Naresh is essaying the role of a teacher in this movie. Anandhi is the lead actress of the movie. It also has an ensemble cast of Praveen, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu and Shritej.

This movie will be released on 25th November, 2022 in the theatres!

Along with this movie, Naresh also announced his next movie with Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala and dropped the announcement poster a few days ago.