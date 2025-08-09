Janhvi Kapoor dazzles as showstopper at Gaurav Gupta’s bridal couture debut

All eyes in Mumbai were on Janhvi Kapoor as she took centre stage at designer Gaurav Gupta’s grand bridal couture debut, Quantum Entanglement. The star walked as the showstopper in an ethereal ivory lehenga, instantly becoming the night’s defining moment.

The ensemble, a masterclass in sculpted elegance, featured intricate embroidery, a sweeping train, and Gupta’s signature futuristic detailing fused with timeless bridal charm. Styled with a sleek bun and a bold statement necklace, Janhvi exuded regal sophistication, embodying the image of a modern bride who blends tradition with individuality.

The theme, Quantum Entanglement, explored deep, cosmic connections between souls—a concept Janhvi seemed to personify with her poise and magnetic presence. Each step of her confident walk shimmered under the lights, turning the runway into a story of elegance and self-assurance.

While the evening boasted appearances from celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shriya Saran, Neha Dhupia, and Dulquer Salmaan, Janhvi’s finale walk was the perfect crescendo. She didn’t merely showcase a couture piece—she brought Gupta’s vision to life, closing the show with a statement that redefined the essence of bridal fashion.

In that moment, Janhvi Kapoor wasn’t just a star on the runway; she emerged as a symbol of the new-age Indian bride—bold, beautiful, and unapologetically herself.