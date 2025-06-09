Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement in red

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her ever-evolving fashion sense, made a bold style statement recently with her latest red outfit that’s got everyone talking. The off-shoulder dress, featuring a daring deep V-neckline, stands out with its dramatic and sculptural design around the hips. The exaggerated peplum-like structure adds a unique architectural flair, cinching at the waist and flaring out to emphasize her hourglass silhouette.

The striking ensemble has drawn divided opinions across social media. While many fans praised Janhvi for her fearless and experimental fashion choices, others were less convinced by the dramatic hip detailing, calling it “too unusual” and “overdone.” The dress, undoubtedly a departure from typical red-carpet glamour, has sparked a broader conversation on bold fashion and individuality in Bollywood.

Despite the mixed reactions, Janhvi’s look showcases her growing confidence and commitment to trying unconventional styles. Her fans have already begun speculating if this bold fashion streak will carry into her upcoming film Peddi, where she stars opposite Ram Charan. If this red-hot look is any indication, audiences can expect daring wardrobe choices that match her evolving on-screen presence.

With Peddi generating buzz and Janhvi consistently pushing fashion boundaries, her latest appearance is a clear sign that she’s ready to bring fearless glamour both on and off the screen. Whether you love it or question it, one thing is clear—Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make a statement.









