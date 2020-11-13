Kajal Aggarwal’s underwater honeymoon capers

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been spending time under water with husband Gautam Kitchlu on their honeymoon in Maldives, and on Thursday posted a few snapshots of the romantic adventure.

In one image she posted without caption, Kajal shares a mushy moment with her husband. In another image, she gazes at fish.

"Am I looking at the fish or are the fish looking at me?" she wrote.

With another romantic image, she wrote: "Waking up to (fish emojis)".

The actress got married to Gautam last month. On October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding.

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.

She has been using social media to share moments from her wedding, as well as honeymoon.