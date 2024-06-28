‘Kalki 2898 AD’collects ₹191.5 Cr Gross on release day

The recently released Telugu film "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas in the lead role, has opened to staggering numbers at the box office. The film, which hit theaters yesterday, has set new benchmarks with a global box office gross of ₹191.5 crore on its release day.

Directed by visionary filmmaker Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" is making waves across various regions, creating new records. In North America, the film has seen remarkable success, opening to impressive numbers that highlight its widespread appeal. Notably, in the Nizam area, "Kalki 2898 AD" has surpassed the revenue previously generated by the blockbuster "RRR," underscoring its massive popularity.

The film's release strategy, which included hiked ticket prices and up to six shows a day, has contributed to its phenomenal earnings. Available in both 2D and 3D versions, "Kalki 2898 AD" has captivated audiences with its grand visuals and compelling narrative.

"Kalki 2898 AD" features a star-studded cast, including legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The ensemble cast also includes Rajendra Prasad and Brahmanandam, each delivering crucial performances that enhance the film's epic storyline.

The film's massive opening day success is a testament to the powerful combination of stellar performances, visionary direction, and a captivating script. As "Kalki 2898 AD" continues its theatrical run, it is expected to sustain its momentum and break even more records in the days to come, solidifying its status as a landmark film in Indian cinema.



