Kannada blockbuster ‘Love Mocktail 2’ set for Telugu release on June 14
"Love Mocktail 2," the highly anticipated sequel starring and directed by Kannada film industry's Darling Krishna, is set to release in Telugu on June 14.
"Love Mocktail 2," the highly anticipated sequel starring and directed by Kannada film industry's Darling Krishna, is set to release in Telugu on June 14. The film, which has already seen immense success in Kannada, promises to captivate Telugu audiences with its engaging storyline and compelling performances.
Darling Krishna, known for his hit films such as "Jackie," "Madarangi," "Rudratandava," and "Charlie," plays multiple roles in this project as the producer, director, and lead actor. The movie also features noteworthy performances by Milina Nagaraj, Amrita Iyengar, Rachal David, and Nakul Abhayankar, who doubles as the film's music director, providing a memorable soundtrack.
The Telugu version of "Love Mocktail 2" is being brought to audiences under the banner of Kanchi Kamakshi Kolkata Kali Creations, with MVR Krishna as the producer. The film's Kannada success has set high expectations for its Telugu release, with distributors already showing strong support for the film.
MVR Krishna expressed his enthusiasm about the film’s release: "We are excited to bring this Kannada blockbuster to the Telugu audience. Darling Krishna has delivered another hit with 'Love Mocktail 2,' and we believe Telugu viewers will also appreciate and enjoy this heartwarming story. Distributors are confident in the film’s potential, and we look forward to its reception."