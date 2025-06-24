'Kannappa' moved Mohan Babu deeply

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s dream project 'Kannappa,' directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu under AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, is set for release on the 27th of this month. In the meantime, director Mukesh Kumar Singh revealed several interesting insights about the film.

Q: It is said that Mohan Babu binge-watched your 'Mahabharat' series and recommended you to Vishnu Manchu for 'Kannappa.' How did it all begin?

Yes, that’s true. It all started when director Eshwar Reddy called me about the 'Mahabharat' series. I clarified it wasn’t solely my work—two other directors were involved, and I gave him their contact details.

Later, Anup Singh Thakur, who played Dhritarashtra in 'Mahabharat' and acted with Vishnu in 'Achari America Yatra,' informed me that Vishnu Manchu wanted to talk. Vishnu called soon after and invited me to Hyderabad. We spoke for 3–4 hours about the story.

Around a month later, Mohan Babu garu, who had returned by then, invited me to his house. We spent an hour discussing 'Mahabharat,' and he immediately called Vishnu and said, “This is the man who will direct 'Kannappa.'”

Q: Since you worked on 'Mahabharat,' how familiar were you with 'Kannappa'?

I wasn’t familiar initially. Vishnu narrated the story and wanted it on a grand scale. I then conducted my own research—visiting Tirupati and Sri Kalahasti over ten times, engaging with temple priests, reading articles, and watching videos. I shared my insights with Vishnu to understand how he would bring 'Kannappa’s' soul to life.

Q: What differences did you experience moving from TV to cinema?

I’ve also produced three English-language films, so cinema wasn’t new to me. In fact, many TV projects I directed were grander than some films. TV is fast-paced, often with little prep time. In contrast, cinema allows for deeper planning. I officially joined 'Kannappa' in January, and we began filming on October 4—my birthday.

Q: The film features multiple pan-India stars. How did you manage that ensemble?

That was exciting. Surprisingly, managing TV actors is harder. Film stars like Mohan Babu, Vishnu, Prabhas, and others are disciplined and passionate. Initially, there were challenges, but once we aligned creatively, it went smoothly. Mohan Babu garu is intensely focused and energetic on screen.

Q: Was the film shot only in Telugu?

The Kailasam portion was filmed in Telugu. Scenes with Lord Shiva and Parvati were shot in both Telugu and Hindi, with the entire film dubbed into multiple languages.

Q: Did you watch earlier 'Kannappa' films?

Yes, I watched all of them. They’re inspiring. At times, I was anxious about living up to their legacy. But the last hour of our film will leave audiences stunned by Vishnu’s performance.

Q: Tell us about the art department’s work.

Art director Chinna did in-depth research. We brought in technicians from Mumbai and Los Angeles. My team visited museums to study ancient weapons. We initially planned 20 days of shooting in New Zealand but ended up doing most of it there due to the perfect locations. About 80% of the film was shot on real locations. Akshay Kumar and Prabhas’ scenes were shot in India. Budget was never a limitation—Vishnu ensured we had everything needed.

Q: What is the scope of Prabhas’s role?

Every character in 'Kannappa' holds weight. Whether it's Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, or Prabhas, they all contribute meaningfully to the story. Prabhas fans will be pleased—his role is significant and impactful. After watching the film, Mohan Babu garu hugged me. That was my highest compliment. Even external viewers have given extremely positive feedback.

Q: The censor board suggested 13 cuts. What’s your take?

Those edits were needed to secure a U or U/A certificate. The film has intense action, and we wanted it accessible for broader audiences, so we made the changes.

Q: How much of the story is fictionalized?

The source material from Periya Puranam, Bhagavata Purana, and Sri Kalahasti Shapatham is just a page and a half. We built upon that foundation to create a 2+ hour cinematic narrative. While we took creative liberties, the soul of the story remains intact.

Q: Who helped you with the dialogues?

I worked with Telugu-speaking assistant directors and translated most of it myself. Vishnu, Mohan Babu, and a few writers helped refine the dialogues.

Q: What was the response from Sri Kalahasti priests after watching the film?

We screened it for them, and their reaction was priceless. They asked, “When is Part 2?” and said not a single word needed changing. That was the greatest validation.

Q: How did you ensure the story resonated with today’s audiences?

We clarified early on—this isn’t a mythological film; it’s historical. Some believe Kannappa was tribal, others say he was Arjuna’s reincarnation. At the core, he donated his eyes in devotion. That message needed to reach today's generation.

Q: Are you working on a 'Mahabharat' film next?

Yes, I’m planning a cinematic adaptation. 'Mahabharat' is an open subject—anyone can tell it in their own way. I greatly admire S.S. Rajamouli’s work; after Satyajit Ray, he’s done the most to elevate Indian cinema globally. Though I’ve done it on TV, film offers a much broader canvas.

Q: Your view on using graphics in films today?

VFX must be used wisely. Overuse can dilute authenticity. The goal is to blend graphics with reality—to enhance, not replace it.

Q: A final word on Mohan Babu’s role?

Mohan Babu garu’s role in 'Kannappa' is unlike anything in previous versions. His performance will surprise audiences. He’s also playing the antagonist in Nani’s upcoming film. His versatility and intensity are truly exceptional.