Kantara Chapter 1 Faces Turbulent Journey

Mangaluru: As Kantara Chapter 1, the eagerly awaited prequel to the hit film Kantara, nears its October 2 release, the journey to bring it to life has allegedly been anything but smooth. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the movie has battled a string of setbacks since filming kicked off months ago. From a vehicle accident involving junior artists to whispers of illegal explosives in a forest, the production’s challenges have tested the team’s resolve.

Yet, a glimmer of optimism emerged recently at the Daiva Nema ritual in Mangaluru’s Kadri Barebail. Rishab Shetty, joined by his wife, attended the annual ceremony honouring coastal Karnataka’s deities Panjurli and Jarandaya. There, amid the sacred proceedings, he opened up about the relentless difficulties shadowing the project.

The presiding spirit deity responded with a cryptic yet comforting prophecy. According to the prophesy, unseen foes were plotting against Shetty’s family and work, but divine protection would prevail. “Offer your service,” the spirit urged, “and within five months, all will be resolved.”

This spiritual exchange has struck a chord with fans and crew alike, who see it as a sign that the film will triumph. Shetty’s exploration of Karnataka’s cultural tapestry continues to captivate audiences nationwide, heightening anticipation despite the rocky road.

With filming now wrapping up, the team draws strength from the deity’s pledge to shield them from harm, even as the identity of their adversaries remains veiled. For a project steeped in faith and heritage, this divine endorsement feels like a fitting lifeline as Kantara Chapter 1 prepares to unveil its story.