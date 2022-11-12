Karan Johar Announces The New Release Date Of Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Pren Kahani'…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make his comeback as a director with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' movie after 7 long years. Already the shooting of this movie is wrapped up and was scheduled to release in next February. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Off late, Karan Johar shared a post regarding this movie and postponed the release date.



He shared a long note on his Instagram page and announced this news to all his fans and netziens… Take a look!

Along with sharing the note, he also wrote, "My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude… #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April, 2023! #RRKPK @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @apoorva1972 @ajit_andhare @_ishita_moitra_ @shashankkhaitan @gogoroy @somenmishra @dharmamovies @viacom18studios".

The note reads, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It's that time again - to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer, love & entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in cinemas on 28th April, 2023".

The note reads, "7 years ke baad, ishq hoga aabaad, Pritam ka sur aur sangeet, Amitabh Bhattacharya matching every beat! Alia hogi film mein guys wah!!! Isn't that a surprise?! Machayega dhoom sada Ranveer... what a pair, what a tasveer! Jaya ji in an undekha avatar, Shabana ji se ho jaayega pyaar! Dharam ji ka swag is intact hum aa rahe hai, that is a fact! To kijiye intezaar shaam ka, mere dil se nikle paigaam ka! for every age... buzurg to jawaani... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

From February, 2023 the movie is postponed to Summer i.e to 28th April, 2023!

Well, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani being a new-age romantic drama, it is directed by Karan Johar and he is also producing the movie under his home banner Dharma Productions. Well, the families of lead actors also hold ace actors as Jaya Bachchan and she is going to essay the role of Rocky's mother and coming to Rani's side, here enters the most beautiful veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

We all need to wait for another year to witness this movie on the big screens as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie will be released in 2023 i.e on 28th April, 2023!