Kartik Aaryan Also Made His Debut As A Producer With Shezada Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun's biggest hit Ala Vaikunthapuramulo movie is being remade in Hindi having Kartik Aaryan as the lead actor. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this family entertainer and showcased a glimpse of the movie on social media. Well, Kartik Aaryan also made his debut as a producer with this movie.

He shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Shehzada Aa Raha Hai 10th Feb Only In Theatres".

Going with the trailer, it showcased how Valmiki aka Paresh Rawal swapped his child Ankur with Kartik Aaryan at the time of their birth itself. But after knowing the truth, Kartik starts protecting his family from the hands of antagonists. He also tries to teach a lesson to Valmiki and stay closer to his real mother Manisha Koirala. On the other hand, he also falls in love with leggy lass Kriti Sanon who will be unfortunately she is the fiancé of Ankur. The trailer is all entertaining and raised expectations on the movie. Kartik Aaryan is seen entering the palace riding a horse. He also doles out, "Jab baat family pe aayi, tho discussion nahi karte, action karte hai". He also looks rocking with the glimpse of the action sequence and is all set to protect his family.

In the trailer launch event, Kriti said, "I think, we look really good together. Our on-screen chemistry has been liked in Luka Chuppi, I hope people like it in Shehzada too. It's a glamorous avatar, which I had not done for a while. I hope people like it. We have got good tuning, we think alike and are very comfortable with each other. Nothing has changed, and I hope people love us a lot more than what they did in Luka Chuppi."

Producer Bhushan Kumar also said, "I feel, this is a bigger family entertainer than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So I hope, we will do better business than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

Shehzada movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind and Krishnan Kumar under the T-Series, Allu Entertainment, Haarika & Hassine Creations and Brat Films banners. It also has an ensemble cast of Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar, Ronit Roy Ankur Rathee and Sunny Hinduja.

Shehzada movie will be released on 10th February, 2023 in the theatres!