Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Mangalsutra in First Event After Wedding with Antony Thattil

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, who recently married Antony Thattil in a private ceremony held in Goa, has made her first public appearance since tying the knot. The newlywed actress was spotted at a Christmas celebration organized by the team of her upcoming film, Baby John, in Mumbai.

The event, aimed at promoting the film, saw Keerthy alongside co-stars Varun Dhawan, Atlee, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Dressed in a striking red bodycon outfit, Keerthy drew attention to her mangalsutra. Her appearance quickly became the highlight of the gathering.

Varun Dhawan complemented the festive vibe with a casual white t-shirt layered under a red jacket, while Wamiqa Gabbi turned heads in a bold red leather ensemble. The Christmas bash added a celebratory touch to the promotional campaign for Baby John, which is generating buzz among audiences.

Keerthy Suresh’s marriage to businessman Antony Thattil has been a major talking point in the entertainment world. Their Goa wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends.

The actress continues to capture attention, both for her professional milestones and personal life. Her first appearance post-wedding has sparked interest among fans and media alike, with many praising her look and the significance of her mangalsutra.

Baby John is anticipated to be one of the major releases of the coming year, bringing together talents from Bollywood and Tollywood.