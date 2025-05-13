Live
- Sapphire Suite set to become landmark residential project in Chitrapuri Colony: Anil Kumar Vallabhaneni
- Turkey learns the cost of siding with Pakistan: Indian tourists cancel in droves
- Indian armed forces taught Pak a lesson, Cong must stop making contradictory statements: K'taka LoP
- India's defence budget more than doubled in 11 years to beef up armed forces
- Fantastic memories at Real Madrid will stay for life: Ancelotti
- Virat Kohli's Grand Farewell: Fans Prepare for Emotional Tribute at Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Tata Motors' net profit tanks 51 pc to Rs 8,470 crore in Q4
- Oxford Grammar High School, Himayathnagar – Celebrating 100% Results Yet Again!
- Fourth-gen Nandamuri hero makes grand entry with YVS Chowdary’s next
- Nithiin’s ‘Thammudu’ teaser strikes a chord
Keerthy Suresh nods head for her second Bollywood project
After making an impressive Hindi debut with Baby John, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is quickly establishing her foothold in Bollywood. The latest buzz is that she has signed her next Hindi film opposite acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao.
After making an impressive Hindi debut with Baby John, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is quickly establishing her foothold in Bollywood. The latest buzz is that she has signed her next Hindi film opposite acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao.
This untitled project marks a fresh and exciting collaboration between two powerhouse performers. Rajkummar Rao, who recently turned producer alongside his wife and actress Patralekhaa with their debut production Toaster (awaiting its Netflix premiere), is already moving forward with their next venture. Keerthy Suresh has now officially come on board for the film, which will see Rao in the lead role.
Set to go on floors in Mumbai starting June 1, 2025, the film is expected to be a strong character-driven narrative, tapping into the talents of its two lead stars. While further details about the story and genre remain under wraps, the pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh has already sparked significant interest among film buffs.
With Keerthy signing back-to-back Bollywood projects and Rajkummar expanding his footprint as both actor and producer, this collaboration promises to deliver something special to Hindi cinema audiences.