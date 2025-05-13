Keerthy Suresh nods head for her second Bollywood project

After making an impressive Hindi debut with Baby John, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is quickly establishing her foothold in Bollywood. The latest buzz is that she has signed her next Hindi film opposite acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao.

This untitled project marks a fresh and exciting collaboration between two powerhouse performers. Rajkummar Rao, who recently turned producer alongside his wife and actress Patralekhaa with their debut production Toaster (awaiting its Netflix premiere), is already moving forward with their next venture. Keerthy Suresh has now officially come on board for the film, which will see Rao in the lead role.

Set to go on floors in Mumbai starting June 1, 2025, the film is expected to be a strong character-driven narrative, tapping into the talents of its two lead stars. While further details about the story and genre remain under wraps, the pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh has already sparked significant interest among film buffs.

With Keerthy signing back-to-back Bollywood projects and Rajkummar expanding his footprint as both actor and producer, this collaboration promises to deliver something special to Hindi cinema audiences.