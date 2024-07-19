‘Kill’ movie review: A relentless action spectacle

Rating: 3.75/5

Kill" lives up to its title, delivering an unyielding spectacle of brutal, bloody, bone-crunching violence. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, this film is a visceral, emotionally draining watch, offering a treat for action fans while proving too intense for the faint-hearted.

Story

The movie begins with a romantic plot, introducing army commandos Amrit and Viresh returning from a mission. Amrit discovers his girlfriend Tulika, played by Tanya Maniktala, is engaged to someone else due to her father's wishes. Determined to win her back, Amrit's attempt to whisk Tulika away leads them onto a train ride fraught with danger as a band of thieves plan to rob the train. The action escalates as Amrit and Viresh spring into action to protect their fellow passengers, leading to a relentless sequence of combat and survival.

Performances

Lakshya delivers an endearing performance as Amrit, seamlessly transitioning from a romantic hero to a vengeful warrior. Tanya Maniktala shines as Tulika, and Abhishek Chauhan's portrayal of Viresh adds depth to the camaraderie between the soldiers. Raghav Juyal stands out as the sociopathic bandit leader, Fani, bringing a chilling intensity to his role.

Technicalities

The action choreography by Se-yeong Oh and Parvez Sheikh is top-notch, offering a variety of close-quarters combat situations that keep the audience on edge. Cinematographer Rafey Mehmood captures the claustrophobic intensity of the train fights, while editor Shivkumar V. Panicker ensures a tight narrative flow. Composer Shashwat Sachdev's versatile score enhances the film's shifting tones, from romantic melodies to pulse-pounding action beats.

Analysis

"Kill" subverts traditional narrative structures with its late title card drop, symbolizing a transition from prologue to the main action. The film draws inspiration from Korean and Indonesian action movies, creating a unique blend of ultraviolence and emotional weight. Bhat's direction ensures that every kill carries emotional significance, highlighting the familial bonds of the antagonists, which adds a layer of complexity to the otherwise straightforward action narrative. On a whole, "Kill" is a monstrously good bad time, combining relentless action with emotional depth. It sets a high bar for action films in 2024, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.