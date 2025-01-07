GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ generates buzz

National Award-winning music director and acclaimed actor GV Prakash Kumar is all set to take audiences on a thrilling ride with his upcoming film Kingston. The highly anticipated project, which marks GV Prakash's 25th film as an actor, has generated significant buzz due to its unique genre and high production value. The film's first look was recently unveiled by Tamil cinema's leading actor Sivakarthikeyan, further heightening expectations.

Directed by debutant Kamal Prakash, Kingston is a horror-adventure film set against mesmerizing sea backdrops. GV Prakash stars alongside Divya Bharathi in pivotal roles, with a supporting cast featuring Antony, Chethan, Kumaravel, and Sabu Mohan. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash himself, while Gokul Benoy handles cinematography. The action sequences are choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.

Produced by Zee Studios and Parallel Universe Pictures, Kingston is set to push the boundaries of Indian cinema with its sea fantasy adventure. The film also marks GV Prakash's debut as a producer under his banner, Parallel Universe Pictures.

The makers have confirmed that the film’s teaser will be released on January 9, 2025, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting this visually stunning, genre-defying film.